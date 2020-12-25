Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Eat Breakfast First or Open Santa’s Gifts First?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Suzanne, and it’s about her family’s holiday tradition. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Merry Christmas! I wanted to bring up my holiday tradition for the dilemma to see what you and others think. When I was a kid, every Christmas, we would have to eat breakfast before we could open any of the presents Santa brought on Christmas morning. We would march into the kitchen, have pancakes and sausage, and only after everyone was done eating, could we all go into the living room and see what Santa had brought us. Over the years I have had many friends tell me how cruel that was. I don’t think it was cruel at all. It was supposed to show us that time with the family was more important than any present under the tree. I didn’t get that when I was really young, but as I got older I did. So I’ve always wanted to continue that tradition but I’ve been overruled year after year by my husband. I’m just curious if other people do this on Christmas morning? Eat breakfast first and then head for the gifts? Thanks Jaime. Merry Christmas! ~ Suzanne

Well let me just say that there were five kids in my family and there was no way we would have been contained to eat breakfast before getting to those gifts. We were running straight to the living room no matter what. I love the idea behind Suzanne’s tradition, but I don’t think kids would get it and Christmas is the one day that I think it’s okay to get to the gifts first. That’s just me though.

