Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Decorate The Back of the Tree?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rita. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. We are as I type, decorating our Christmas tree. And we’re having a bit of a disagreement (argument) while we’re doing it. The tree is up against a wall. My husband says there is no reason to decorate the “back” of the tree….you know the part against the wall. I say you absolutely have to decorate it. Maybe not as much as the part of the tree you look at all the time, but it has to be decorated with some ornaments and lights. He says it’s a waste of time. I say it makes it look prettier. What do you do? Do you decorate the “back” of the tree or are you more like my husband, who is wrong? Save me from the craziness Jaime ~ Rita.

Well, this is the funniest email I’ve gotten in a while. I do decorate the part of the tree that’s against the wall, but not nearly as much as the part we see. I just feel like there should be some stuff back there, but usually it’s the ornaments we don’t really like that much. LOL.

Is that bad?? What do you do? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.