Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do I Have To Take Up My Husband’s Hobby If He Asks Me To?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with joining your spouse in their hobbies. Here’s Brenda’s email:

Good morning Jaime, Hope you and your family are well. My name is Brenda and this past month my husband decided he wanted to take up power walking. He’s always walked the neighborhood, and sometime I would go with him, but now he’s out there really going for it. I’m happy that he’s happy, but now he’s insisting that I get a new pair of walking shoes and join him and I don’t want to. I told him I wasn’t interested but he didn’t listen and went out and bought me a pair of expensive walking shoes. Now I’m outside in the cold “power walking” and it’s not fun. Why should I have to take up all of his hobbies? I never asked him to take up yoga with me. He’s mad that I wont go out with him to walk and that I’m insisting he return the shoes to the store. Do you think I’m being a bad wife for not power walking with him? Thanks Jaime ~ Brenda

Well, I’m with Brenda. I’m all for everyone finding hobbies that make them happy, but that doesn’t mean your spouse should have to do them too. I say if Brenda gave it a try and it’s not for her, then that should be that. It’s important for couples to each have their own things that bring them joy, along with the things they do together. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let’s help Brenda out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.