Today’s 98.3 Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Use A Groupon During the COVID Crisis?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Leigh. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I’ve got an etiquette/money question for you. So, after months and months of being closed down for lockdown reasons, the hair salon that I bought a Groupon for finally opened up. I showed up to get a much-needed haircut, but the owner looked at my Groupon and said in a very mean voice “are you kidding?” I guess I understand that it’s been a tough time for everyone, but that includes me. I bought this Groupon thing. Is it wrong to try and use it? My sister says that if I can’t pay full price for a haircut, I don’t deserve to get one at all. Um, thanks sis, never asking you for advice again! What do you think Jaime? Thanks ~ Leigh

Well, I think it was really wrong for the hairstylist to say that to Leigh. We are all being affected economically by the pandemic, so we’re all doing what we can to get by. Personally I don’t think there’s anything wrong with using the Groupon. I would then give the stylist a nice tip if Leigh could afford it, but the Groupon, in my opinion, is fine.

