Today is National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

(CNN) — If you have been waiting for the perfect moment to doll up your pet, Tuesday is the perfect opportunity. January 14, 2020 is National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

Maybe you’ve always wanted to match outfits with your furry friend, or give them a bejeweled collar, or go all-out with a funny costume. Go for it!

The day was founded in 2009 by Celebrity pet lifestyle expert and behaviorist Colleen Paige as a bonding exercise between pets and their owners.

But the holiday is NOT an opportunity to make your furry friend miserable. If they hate dressing up, don’t force it. Let them sit this one out. Additionally, just like people, pets want a comfortable outfit that fits properly. Avoid clothes that restrict movement or can be a choking hazard.