TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HVCC students will not have to be vaccinated to attend classes this fall.

The state university of New York system which HVCC is a part of requires students to get the shot. Vice president for student affairs at HVCC Lewis Coplin says they have listened to their students about the mandate.

“While designed to protect the Campus Community it was unfair. students are mandated to get vaccinated and boosted whereas employees of the same mandate does not exist,” said Coplin.

On campus, the students and faculty we spoke with support the policy.

“I agree with that 100%. I do not feel students have to be forced to get the vaccine to get an education,” says student Caileigh Sawyer

“No different I mean I’m in school so that’s better than online,” said David Cooley, student.

“I feel pretty good about it I feel like there’s always testing available on campus they give out free covid test almost in every office,” Louanna Henvill said.

Across from campus, Juniors Bar & Grill, is concerned with the new policy, fearing it could be bad for the community. Though, most area businesses are supportive.

“Anybody can come and have something to eat if they want, I’m not discriminating against anyone at all,” Jessica Cooper said.

“I would like to see some students get their back-to-school haircuts and start the new year off fresh you know. Looking good,” says Francesco Federico

SUNY responded to HVCC policy with the following statement, “SUNY’S system-wide vaccine mandate remains in place for the fall semester. SUNY is in communication with Hudson Valley Community College about their policy to ensure all students, faculty, and staff are protected.”

HVCC which has an 85% vaccinated student population, say they are not against vaccinations and encourage them. However, they say the state’s executive order on the mandate for students ended in spring of this year.