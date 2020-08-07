SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tiz the Law Travers Watch Party at the Diamond Club at Embassy Suites has been canceled. Instead, The Diamond Club will offer a la carte dining, as it normally does, starting at 11:30 a.m. All reservations from the watch party will be honored.
All other reservations for the day are sold out. Racing from Saratoga Race Course will be televised as always during the day.
The Diamond Club at Embassy Suites will offer a full menu, daily additions as well as all day happy hour from noon until 7 p.m.
More 10 in Toga
- Discovering Saratoga: Travers History Trivia
- Tiz the Law Travers Watch Party at The Diamond Club has been canceled
- Long shots vying to take down Tiz The Law
- Virtual Siro’s Cup Event to benefit Center for Disability Services
- Discovering Saratoga: Travers Week 2020 Begins