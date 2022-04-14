WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — On the 110th anniversary of the night the Titanic hit an iceberg, the Schuyler County Historical Society is remembering one of the survivors of the wreck who was later buried right in Watkins Glen.

Elizabeth Rothschild was one of the Titanic survivors to board Lifeboat 6, along with her dog, on the morning of April 15 after the boat hit the iceberg at 11:40 p.m. the night before. However, Elizabeth’s husband of 17 years, Martin, did not survive. According to the Historical Society and John Kucko Digital, Elizabeth had the mausoleum built in memory of her husband, though his body was never identified.

In 1921, Elizabeth reportedly bought an acre of land for $1,000 to extend the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Watkins Glen. Elizabeth later died in 1943, and her body was placed in the mausoleum alongside her husband. The grave is a signature feature of St. Mary’s, right next to Watkins Glen State Park.