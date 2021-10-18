‘Tis the season: Starbucks at-home holiday products now available

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starbucks holiday cups (Credit: Starbucks)

(WWTI) — It’s never too early to begin ringing in the holiday season. Starbucks has announced that customers can begin celebrating the holidays with their favorite holiday at-home products.

According to Starbucks, seasonal flavors can be enjoyed at home, before holiday beverages return to cafes. This includes the new Starbucks® Gingerbread Flavored Coffee K-Cup® pods, Starbucks® Holiday Blend and Starbucks® Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee, available both in K-Cup® pods and Roast & Ground.

Additionally, Starbucks has rolled out its Starbucks Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha, available in 14-ounce bottles, and the Teavana White Chocolate Peppermint tea sachets.

These products are available for a limited time where grocery products are sold.

Latest Stories

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19