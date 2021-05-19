Tips to help your new pet as you return to everyday life

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – Something positive that’s come out of the pandemic is the rise in animal adoptions. Many people have taken in a new furry friend because of the amount of time they were spending at home. However, now that some people are returning to work or going on trips again, their pets are having a hard time with the separation.

According to Erin Alamed, from the Humane Society of Chittenden County, they are seeing a lot of people reaching out to their Help Line, needing support with animals developing anxiety. Erin says this is mainly for dogs who are having trouble being alone.

The Humane Society partners with a couple of local dog trainers that assist with separation problems and try to help owners with different methods to make the transition smoother. NEWS10’s sister statin in Burlington met up with some of these trainers to learn tips and tricks to help your pet!