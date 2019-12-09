Tiny home built by students up for auction

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tiny home built by students at WSWHE BOCES is up for auction.

Construction of the tiny house began in January and was featured in the Saratoga Showcase of Homes.

Starting price for the home was $20,000 and the auction will end on Wednesday.

The project was in partnership with the Saratoga Builders Association, Curtis Lumber, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, and the Saratoga-Warren-Washington Workforce Development System.

The partnership and project highlights the need for workers in the skilled trades in the area.

Want to take a closer look? Check out this tiny house tour!