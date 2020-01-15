Times Union Center hosts synchronized figure skating championships

Rows of ice skates on shelves in black and white (Steven Depolo / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Figure Skating begins its Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships in Albany Thursday. This regional qualifying event takes place at the Times Union Center January 16 through 19.

The synchronized skating sectionals gather ice dancers and skating teams from New England to the Southeastern U.S.—the entire Eastern Seaboard—to compete. Simultaneous qualifying competitions will happen for the Pacific Coast and Midwest regions in Wichita, Kansas.

Ice skating enthusiasts can stay up-to-date with scores digitally through U.S. Figure Skating. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day, and tickets start at $33 per day. The Skyliners Synchronized Skating Team and the Skating Club of New York are hosting the event.