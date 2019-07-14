Times Union Center hosts Jehovah’s Witnesses convention

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Times Union Center is the venue of choice in the Capital Region for this year’s three-day educational public event hosted by Jehovah’s Witnesses. The event is estimated to have around 18,000 in attendance.

The convention started on Friday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 14. This special event is free and open to the public.



Sunday, the final day of the convention, concludes with a public Bible discourse entitled: “True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?” that will address overcoming prejudice and hatred. The afternoon concludes with part II of a feature film on historical King Josiah.

As part of a global series of three-day conventions, the title theme this year is: “Love Never Fails”! The program includes a packed schedule of videos from around the world, demonstrations, Bible discourses and a feature film on practical ways to put love into action in everyday life.

Times Union Center Regional General Manager Robert Belber says that he’s glad Jehovah’s Witnesses are holding their convention in Albany for a third time.

Interview with Bob Belber, TU Regional General Manager

“We’re always happy to have the Jehovah’s Witnesses back to the Capital Region in Albany at the Times Union Center,” comments Belber. “It’s a first-class organization and the people are so nice to work with. The Jehovah’s Witnesses treat the facility with care.”

Many of the Karen (S’gaw)-speaking delegates grew up in Myanmar, lived in Thailand refugee camps and found asylum in the U.S. One of the delegates said that becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses helped him let go of deep feelings of hatred due to the prejudice that he experienced.

“Black, white, Hispanic—you name it. We all show love for one another.”

“These events illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” says Regional Convention Media Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Thomas Kubiak. “The community here in Albany is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants, hotels, and popular tourist destinations.”

For more information visit their website here.