TIMELINE: 2021 gun violence in Schenectady

Schenectady Police are investigating a shooting death of a woman as a homicide after she died from her wounds on Sunday, August 2, 2020. (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reports of gun violence in the city of Albany have been frequent since January. NEWS10 has reported on more than 50 incidents of people injured or killed by gunfire.

Although less numerous, the city of Schenectady has also had problems with gun violence. Schenectady has had 52 confirmed reports of shots fired, 19 of which have included a victim that was hit by gunfire, including Monday’s shooting, according to the Schenectady Police Department.

Schenectady County had a slightly higher rate of violent crime with a gun in 2020 than Albany County. However, when looking at the number of incidents Albany had 238 violent crimes with a firearm, compared to Schenectady’s 123.

In spite of the number of incidents being almost double in Albany County last year, Schenectady County had a slightly higher rate because the rates are calculated per 100,000 residents giving both counties a similar rate of crime strictly based on population.

County Population Incidents of violent crime with a firearm Rate Albany 303,723 238 78.4 Schenectady 154,361 123 79.7 Source: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Either way, it’s been another violent year for both counties as police departments work to keep people safe from gun violence.

In 2020, there were 71 confirmed incidents of shots fired in Schenectady, said Public Information Officer Pat Irwin. Irwin said the Schenectady Police Department has been using all means available to reduce gun violence in the city.

“We combat gun violence by using all of the resources offered to us. We have two full-time detectives as part of the G.I.V.E initiative, which is a state-funded grant, that stands for Gun Involved Violence Elimination that work any gun-related case. Further, we work hand in hand with federal agencies like the ATF, FBI, DEA, US Marshalls, and the State Police. Lastly, we have three full-time crime analysts that track all crime data and apply it to our policing strategies,” Irwin said.

To that end, he said in 2020, the department took 50 guns off the street. They have taken 85 off the street so far in 2021. Below is a timeline of shootings NEWS10 has reported on in Schenectady since the beginning of the year: