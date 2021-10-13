TIMELINE: 2021 gun violence in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reports of gun violence in the city of Albany have been frequent since January. NEWS10 has reported on more than 50 incidents of people injured or killed by gunfire.
Although less numerous, the city of Schenectady has also had problems with gun violence. Schenectady has had 52 confirmed reports of shots fired, 19 of which have included a victim that was hit by gunfire, including Monday’s shooting, according to the Schenectady Police Department.
Schenectady County had a slightly higher rate of violent crime with a gun in 2020 than Albany County. However, when looking at the number of incidents Albany had 238 violent crimes with a firearm, compared to Schenectady’s 123.
In spite of the number of incidents being almost double in Albany County last year, Schenectady County had a slightly higher rate because the rates are calculated per 100,000 residents giving both counties a similar rate of crime strictly based on population.
|County
|Population
|Incidents of violent crime with a firearm
|Rate
|Albany
|303,723
|238
|78.4
|Schenectady
|154,361
|123
|79.7
Either way, it’s been another violent year for both counties as police departments work to keep people safe from gun violence.
In 2020, there were 71 confirmed incidents of shots fired in Schenectady, said Public Information Officer Pat Irwin. Irwin said the Schenectady Police Department has been using all means available to reduce gun violence in the city.
“We combat gun violence by using all of the resources offered to us. We have two full-time detectives as part of the G.I.V.E initiative, which is a state-funded grant, that stands for Gun Involved Violence Elimination that work any gun-related case. Further, we work hand in hand with federal agencies like the ATF, FBI, DEA, US Marshalls, and the State Police. Lastly, we have three full-time crime analysts that track all crime data and apply it to our policing strategies,” Irwin said.
To that end, he said in 2020, the department took 50 guns off the street. They have taken 85 off the street so far in 2021. Below is a timeline of shootings NEWS10 has reported on in Schenectady since the beginning of the year:
- January 2 man shot in the area of 7th Avenue and Congress Street: A 43-year-old man was shot in the shoulder around 6 p.m. then drove himself to Ellis Hospital, according to police. He was treated at Ellis Hospital then transferred to Albany Medical Center
- January 3 man shot in his home on McClellan Street: A man was taken to Ellis Hospital after he was shot in his home on the 100 block of McClellan Street at around 1 p.m., according to police.
- January 10 man shot in the area of Albany and Schenectady Streets: Police said they responded to a shooting around 8:07 p.m. They found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
- March 12 man shot several times in the area of Henry Street: A man in his late 20s underwent surgery at a local hospital after being shot multiple times sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. At the time the man was listed in stable condition.
- April 17 two shooting incidents, man shot: A 23-year-old man reportedly walked into Ellis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back around 5 a.m. Police said the incident took place in the 700 block of State Street. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
- June 13 man shot on Kenwood Avenue: Police received a call from Union College Security reporting a man in the area of 450 Nott Street who had been shot in the leg. Police said they found the corresponding crime scene on Kenwood Avenue.
- August 25 teen shot on Van Vranken Avenue: A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm just before 2 p.m., according to police. The teen was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to Ellis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
- August 29 man shot on Albany Street: A 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and leg in the 1700 block of Albany Street. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.
- September 5 three shot one dead at Tropics Bar and Restaurant: Two men and one woman ranging in ages 22-27 were shot in the early morning hours at Tropics Bar and Restaurant. Police said one of the men, 23-year-old E-Shawn Amir Berkley of Albany, was shot in the chest and taken to Ellis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- September 16 man shot on Albany Street: An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg around 10:12 p.m. Police said they found several shell casings in the 1200 block of Albany Street.
- October 12 man shot in the area of Forest Road and Francis Avenue: A 20-year -old man was shot in the foot in the area of Forest Road and Francis Avenue. Police said the man was uncooperative when they tried to speak to him about the shooting.