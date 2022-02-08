Timed parking suspended in Washington Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Timed parking regulations in Washington Park have been suspended for the week in Albany. From now until Friday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. timed parking will be restricted.

Marked parking spaces in Washington Park are now available for parking through Friday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. This is to allow for clearing of more narrow streets surrounding Washington Park during the signed move-over regulation times.

Beginning Monday, February 14 at 8:30 a.m., timed regulations in Washington Park will be enforced as signed.