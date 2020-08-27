TikTok CEO quits after Trump ban threat

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in California. (AP Photo/File)

(CNN) — The CEO of TikTok is out. This as President Trump pushes to ban the popular app.

Kevin Mayer announced in a memo that he was leaving the company. TikTok hired Mayer less than four months ago.

The move appeared to be designed to improve the Chinese-owned company’s standing with U.S. regulators.

Still, TikTok has come under fire from the government. Earlier this month, the president issued an executive order that would ban the video sharing app if they are not sold by their parent company.

The company has not announced who will replace Mayer.

