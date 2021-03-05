Ticonderoga turns End of Winter Carnival into socially-distanced celebration

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Winter Carnival is usually followed up by its neighbor at the northern tip of the lake with the Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival. Lake George’s normal festivities were called off this year, replaced with the COVID-safe Lake George Winterfest, but Ticonderoga’s celebration endures; although not without changes.
Ticonderoga’s celebration of the end of the snowy season kicks off this weekend, but oriented around some stay-at-home activities to start. The town has put together a list of deals with participating restaurants and other businesses, including deals at hotels for visitors coming through on their way into the Adirondack Park.
On Friday night, families are encouraged to order from a participating restaurant and enjoy a family movie night while supporting their area businesses. Participants can pick up goodie bags from Ti Automotive, with items that will help them take part.
On Saturday, the carnival kicks into full swing:
- On Your Own Photo Scavenger Hunt
- Carnival goodie bags come with instructions and a map (also available at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce) to enjoy a scavenger hunt throughout the town of Ticonderoga.
- On Your Own Winter Activities
- Open activities include sledding in Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park, ice skating at the town rink, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing and snowmobiling around the area.
- 10:30 a.m.: Facebook Live Family Fun Performance
- Songs and stories by local childrens’ performers will be streamed live on the Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s Facebook page.
- 11 a.m.: Live Book Reading with Local Author/Illustrator Shaundra Bartlett Lerman
- Lerman will read her latest book, “Happy Birthday, Peaches!,” and hold a live drawing lesson with young viewers. Parents are advised to have a pencil and paper at the ready. This event will also be streamed live on the Ticonderoga Festival Guild Facebook page.
- 11:30 a.m.: Carnival Games via Facebook Live
- The Silver Bay YMCA Facebook page will host a fish tank drop, tin can toss, ski ball and paper plate ring toss, all of which viewers can take part in remotely using items from the carnival goodie bag.
- 8 p.m.: Fireworks over Bicentennial Park, in-person or virtual
- Bicentennial Park will be closed to participants as fireworks go off. Community members are invited to park where they can view the fireworks, and either stay in or directly next to their vehicles to watch the show. Mask use and social distancing are a must for anyone watching. The fireworks will also be live on the Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s Facebook page.