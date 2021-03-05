Ticonderoga turns End of Winter Carnival into socially-distanced celebration

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Winter Carnival is usually followed up by its neighbor at the northern tip of the lake with the Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival. Lake George’s normal festivities were called off this year, replaced with the COVID-safe Lake George Winterfest, but Ticonderoga’s celebration endures; although not without changes.

Ticonderoga’s celebration of the end of the snowy season kicks off this weekend, but oriented around some stay-at-home activities to start. The town has put together a list of deals with participating restaurants and other businesses, including deals at hotels for visitors coming through on their way into the Adirondack Park.

On Friday night, families are encouraged to order from a participating restaurant and enjoy a family movie night while supporting their area businesses. Participants can pick up goodie bags from Ti Automotive, with items that will help them take part.

On Saturday, the carnival kicks into full swing: