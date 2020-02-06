Ticonderoga man imprisoned for healthcare fraud and bribery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arshad Nazir, 55, of Ticonderoga was sentenced to 366 days in prison for conspiring to defraud Medicaid and conspiring to bribe his customers.

The sentence, handed down in Albany by District Judge Thomas McAvoy, also includes three years of supervised release and an order to repay $450,000.

The case is part of an investigation by the FBI and state police into medical transportation companies in Essex County. Nazir ran Avalanche Taxi, a Medicaid-funded transportation service that received at least $2.45 million from 2014 to 2018.

In his February 2019 plea deal, Nazir admitted to falsifying identities of drivers and billing Medicaid for trips those fake drivers did not take. He detailed receiving payment for round trips that were really one-way, and for driving patients who actually drove themselves. He also admitted to fudging where Avalanche Taxi picked up and dropped off patients to claim more miles and get more money from Medicaid.

According to Nazir’s plea, he agreed to pay kickbacks to Medicaid beneficiaries to convince them to keep scheduling their transportation through Avalanche Taxi. Besides cash payments, kickbacks included cigarettes, tobacco, and freebies from Nazir’s Ticonderoga convenience store.

Nazir paid $50,000 of the restitution immediately upon sentencing.

