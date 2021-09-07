Tickets on sale for UAlbany music and theatre performances

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Empty theater

Empty theater at the University at Albany. (Elijah Guerrero / UAlbany)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets are on sale for The University at Albany Department of Music and Theatre performances for the 2021-22 season. Individual tickets and subscriptions are available starting September 7 by phone at 518-442-3997, email at tickets@albany.edu, mail, or in person at the box office located in the main lobby of the UAlbany Performing Arts Center. 

UAlbany is offering concerts by guest artists, faculty and students. The music program will have 25 performances and the theatre program will have three productions with seven to eight performances of each show. The performances will also include a play festival of works written, performed and directed by students.

All performances take place at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the main campus at 1400 Washington Avenue. A full schedule of performances can be found on the UAlbany Performing Arts Center website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

