Tickets on sale for ‘Friends! The Musical Parody’ at Proctors

Tickets are on sale for “Friends! The Musical Parody” at Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets are on sale for “Friends: The Musical Parody” at the GE Theatre at Proctors. The off-Broadway musical will be at the theater November 4 through November 6.

“Friends: The Musical Parody” is a comedic musical that pokes fun at the TV show “Friends”, celebrating the adventures of Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

Songs from the musical include:

“495 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How You Doin’?”

“We Were On A Break!”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Won’t They?”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I Be Anymore…In Love with You”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”

The musical is recommended for audiences 13 and older. Tickets are available on the Proctors website.