Tickets on sale for farewell tour of ‘Rent’ at Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This could be your last chance to see this classic Broadway musical. Tickets went on sale today for the “Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

“Rent” follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. The show had its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in February of 1996 and transferred to Broadway in April that same year.

The musical won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and and Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The musical will be at Proctors in 2022 on February 11 and February 12. There’s a total of three performances of the show.

Tickets are available on the Proctors website or by calling 518-346-6204.