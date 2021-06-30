Tickets for Saratoga Race Course going on sale

News
Posted: / Updated:
saratoga race course_261385

saratoga race course_261385

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association announced that single-day general admission tickets for the 2021 season at Saratoga Race Course will be available for purchase beginning July 1 at 10 a.m. Single-day Grandstand admission is $7 and Clubhouse admission is $10 

“There is no change to our general admission policy for the 2021 summer meet,” said NYRA Senior Director of Communications Pat McKenna. “Fans can purchase their general admission tickets in advance or at the gates. We do, however, encourage fans to plan ahead and purchase their Runhappy Travers tickets in advance to save $5 and guarantee admission to the signature day of the summer meet.”

Fans can also purchase season passes that provide admission to all 40 days of the Saratoga meet, including Runhappy Travers Day. Clubhouse season passes are available for $75 and Grandstand season passes are $50.

You can buy tickets at the race course or buy them at the NYRA website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire