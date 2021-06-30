Tickets for Saratoga Race Course going on sale

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association announced that single-day general admission tickets for the 2021 season at Saratoga Race Course will be available for purchase beginning July 1 at 10 a.m. Single-day Grandstand admission is $7 and Clubhouse admission is $10

“There is no change to our general admission policy for the 2021 summer meet,” said NYRA Senior Director of Communications Pat McKenna. “Fans can purchase their general admission tickets in advance or at the gates. We do, however, encourage fans to plan ahead and purchase their Runhappy Travers tickets in advance to save $5 and guarantee admission to the signature day of the summer meet.”

Fans can also purchase season passes that provide admission to all 40 days of the Saratoga meet, including Runhappy Travers Day. Clubhouse season passes are available for $75 and Grandstand season passes are $50.

You can buy tickets at the race course or buy them at the NYRA website.