Ti Festival of Trees boasts creative trees, “A Christmas Carol” theme for the holidays

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the 31st year, the Hancock House and Museum played host to Christmas trees and other decorations from community outlets around the area, for the annual Ticonderoga Festival of Trees.

This year’s festival is down a couple trees from usual. In a normal year, Ticonderoga Central School District students decorate trees to contribute, but COVID-19 social distancing rules have made that impossible.

It’s not the only way coronavirus has impacted this year’s festival. Visits are by appointment only, with a reduced total capacity. The Ticonderoga Historical Society, which hosts the event, has been able to adapt to the pandemic well, bringing historical events outside over the summer and fall.

38 trees will be on display across the house’s three floors until the end of 2020. They’re joined by a model train display, built by South Glens Falls-based Upstate Model Railroaders.