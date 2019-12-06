Thunder announce pair of roster moves, gains former RPI player

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced Friday that defenseman Kelly Summers has been signed to a PTO by the Binghamton Devils. Additionally, the Thunder have signed defenseman Meirs Moore.

Summers, 23, has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 19 games so far this season with the Thunder. This will be the Golden Lake, ON native’s second stint with the Binghamton Devils this season after he signed a PTO back on October 22nd.

Moore, 25, played in two games this season with the Newfoundland Growlers before returning to the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers where he played in 11 games (4 goals, 1 assist). A native of Vastervik, Sweden, Moore played high school hockey at Duluth East High in Minnesota where he recorded 33 goals and 70 assists in 74 games played. Moore played his college hockey at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.