Thunder and Hannaford Supermarkets to host food drive for local pantry

Thunder teaming up with Hannaford Supermarkets for a food drive to benefit the Open Door Mission

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Adirondack Thunder fans have the chance to get a free ticket! The team is collecting non-perishable food items at Friday’s game to donate to the Open Door Mission, a shelter and food pantry in downtown Glens Falls.

Fans who donate at least one non-perishable item will receive a voucher for a free ticket to the Thunder home game on Friday, December 20 when the team will face off against the Maine Mariners. The voucher may be redeemed at the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.

The food drive begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. in the main lobby. The game starts at 7 p.m. against the Maine Mariners.