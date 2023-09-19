ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s official, the New York State Thruway Board approved a measure to increase tolls in the coming months and years. It’s been 14 years since the last system-wide toll adjustment. Starting January 1 2024, E-ZPass rates will increase by five percent, except for the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. There will be another 5% increase across the board in January of 2027.

The money will cover costs of maintenance, reconstruction and rehabilitation for the 570-mile thruway. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige reached out to the Thruway Authority to set up an interview with their team or one of their 16 board members, but was refused any sort of interview.

Costs associated with thruway repairs are usually covered under the Capital Plan, but the Thruway Authority said the plan doesn’t cover the $470 million needed in capital projects. Senator Joe Griffo said the toll hike is part of a bigger problem that’s contributing to people leaving New York, “It’s the excessive tax burden, it’s the oppressive fees, we have to have a change of attitude and a change of direction and unfortunately, this is not the way to do that.”

For reference, next year if you’re traveling from Albany to Syracuse, getting off exit 34A, you would be charged $6.03 on your E-ZPass. If you’re traveling without an E-ZPass, you would be charged via Tolls by mail in the amount of $10.57. “This is an opportunity to really maybe review the whole system, and determine is this the best way that we should be doing things? Is there different ways that we can be doing things?” Griffo said he’ll be suggesting the creation of a commission to study the thruway authority. You can visit thruway.ny.gov for the latest on toll fees.