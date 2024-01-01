CAPITAL DISTRICT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you use E-Z Pass, the next time you check your statement, you will see a five percent bump when you drive through tolls on the Thruway. And if you don’t have an E-Z Pass, you can expect to pay 75% more on tolls.

One couple on their way back from Montreal says any increase can be felt, especially when you add the cost of gas.

“I just think that everyone feels when tolls go up, especially drivers,” Catherine Birri said. “And it’s definitely a burden, and people who raise tolls just think it’s not. ‘oh, it’s a dollar here, it’s just a dollar there.’ But it really adds up over time.”

Nathaniel Fields also thinks about the tolls he needs to pay between New York and Philadelphia.

“The tolls going into New York City are already super expensive,” he said. “And we’re a long-distance couple…so it’s already pretty expensive. Because it’s like $20 to go over the GW. So even with that 5%, we’re really going to feel it.”

The increase was approved by the Thruway Authority’s Board of Directors in September. Jonathan Dougherty, Deputy Director of Media Relations & Communications for the New York State Thruway Authority, said in a statement:

“I think the key points are that 2024 is the first toll increase for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years, and rates are still lower than most toll roads in the nation.”

Officials say the hike was needed for two reasons: to update infrastructure and to make up for the reduced traffic as a result of the pandemic.

But some drivers like Richard Robinson are okay with paying more if it means an easier commute.

“I think it’s a double-edged sword, but in the long scheme of things… Like for me, it’s easier. I pay the bill, and we’re good to go. I’m not going to stop and throw change at somebody.

The next toll increase is expected to go into effect in 2027.