Thruway seeks local vendors, farmers for Taste NY Farm Markets

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York farmers and vendors are being encouraged to sign up for events that will showcase their products to millions of customers. The New York State Thruway Authority is looking for locals to sell their wares and produce at service areas along the Thruway during the “Taste NY Farm Markets” season.

The Thruway Authority says the markets will go up across the entire 570-mile system. Only New York-grown goods—fruit, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, nuts, butter, and cheese—will be for sale.

The 2021 season starts on Thursday, April 1.

In 2020, eight local producers from regions across New York State participated, reaching “millions of visitors” throughout the spring, summer, and fall.

The Thruway Authority is following COVID-19 restrictions like face masks and social distancing. Due to the redevelopment of service areas, some locations have also reduced availability.

New York vendors interested in selling food products at Taste NY Farm Markets should email the Thruway Authority for more information.