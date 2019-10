COLONIE. N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash at Exit 24 on the Thruway (I-90) EB is causing backups Friday morning.

According to 511NY, the someone was injured in the crash, which took place around 7:47 a.m. The crash closed the left lane on the Thruway eastbound, as well as a lane on the Exit 24 EB off-ramp.

ALBANY: Injury crash: EB on I-90 exit 24: Left lane blocked — NYSThruwayTRANSalert (@ThruwayTraffic) October 25, 2019

