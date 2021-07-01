Through Their Eyes: Teens Talk Violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six teens sat down for a conversation with News10ABC’s Louis Finley, giving their perspective of the violence happening across the Capital Region.

Most of the teens know someone who has been killed, and all of the teens live in a community where someone’s been shot.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area helped assemble the group. David Gordon, who heads up the Delaware Avenue location, said he often has conversations with the kids about gun violence.

“They were able to open up, and tell it like it is. You know, really express to you, in their eyes, what’s going on with the violence. And I believe they were able to give some great insight as to how they could combat that,” Gordon said.

According to the National Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 600 teens nation-wide aged 12-to-17 who have been killed this year.

The gun violence tracker also lists more than 1600 teens who have been injured in shootings.

Use the hashtag #throughtheireyes throughout the night to contribute to the conversation.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins will continue the conversation one-on-one with News10 ABC In the Morning Friday July 2 live in the studio.