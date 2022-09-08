ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether it’s confronting violent subject, removing illegal weapons from the streets or taking down a pipeline to those guns, policing is tough work. But it’s being accomplished thanks to a partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement.

Since the start of this year alone, Albany police officers have removed more than 100 guns off the streets. But Albany police chief Eric Hawkins didn’t do it alone. Enter the FBI’s Safe Streets Taskforce.

“It’s a partnership between the FBI and or state and local partners,” said Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge for the FBI in Albany. “We are able to provide that national and sometimes international reach that maybe Albany police department or the state police may not be able to do.”

News10’s Anya Tucker brought together the heads of several law enforcement agencies asking them to discuss their strategies and how they are all working together to make our communities safer.