Thrilling final round of Fuccillo Kia Classic in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Golf season was in full swing Sunday at the final round of the Fuccillo Kia Championship at Capital Hills golf course.

This tournament is part of the LPGA’s Symetra Tour, which helps prepare younger golfers for the opportunity to play at the LPGA level by earning their membership via this “minor league tour.”

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark got the victory after starting the day four strokes back of the lead held by Hannah Green of Australia at the end of the third round on Saturday.

Koerstz Madsen finished the tournament at eight under par, narrowly edging runner up Kim Welch and Daniela Iacobelli, by one stroke.

The Danish golf prospect shot a five under par round of 66 to earn the victory.

Putting woes plagued Iacobelli all week as critical putts were missed on both on Friday and in the final round on Sunday.

After a stretch of birdies on the back nine in the final round (holes 12, 13, 14, 16)she was on a roll, and had a one stroke lead over Koerstz Madsen heading into the 18th hole.

By the time they had finished their round, the script was flipped and Iacobelli found herself in second place after brushing one past the cup, shades of round one on Friday.

“I had a putt on Friday that I left four feet short and I didn’t want to do it again, so I gave it a little gas,” Iacobelli said regarding a four-putt for double-bogey that saw her lose the lead. “On the 7-footer coming back, I probably didn’t respect it enough and there was the 3-footer that just got the edge and didn’t fall. It is what it is. Lessons. That’s all golf is right? Lessons.”

Not only did Koerstz Madsen earn a trophy and the winner’s check after Iacobelli’s miss, she also won herself a sweet new ride courtesy of the tournament’s title sponsor.

“It (the win) came out of nowhere,” Koerstz Madsen said, heading into the final round tied in fifth place. “When I got up this morning, I was thinking that a top five finish would be good this week because there were a lot of people ahead of me and tied with me.”

Madsen has been called an “up and comer” in the sport, and she feels she’s just getting started.

“Yeah I do feel like I have something to offer golf. I do think I’m a good player. We’ll see what happens in the future, you never know,” Koerstz Madsen said.

Koerstz Madsen moved up to first on the Symetra Tour money list after earning her second victory of the season in Albany, she now has earned $53,527.

“I made some putts this week that were just phenomenal. There hasn’t been that many times where I have been in contention out here, so it is nice to get the butterflies,” Koerstz Madsen said.

Modesty from a player with two wins in six starts on tour.

Albany mayor Kathy Sheehan was also on hand for the awards ceremony, she said the tournament is so much bigger than just a sporting event.

“I mean it’s easy for me as a woman mayor to support woman athletes because not only am I really amazed at what they do and how hard they work and what they are able to accomplish, it also sets a good example for young girls throughout the region to be able to see that it’s inspirational,” Sheehan said.