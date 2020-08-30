Seven-year-old boy one of two shot in Albany

Albany police originally reported the victim was three years old. They have since issued a correction stating the victim is seven years old. The story has been updated to reflect that change.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Seven-year-old boy has been shot on the 100 block of Clinton Street, Albany shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found the boy at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the knee.

Shortly after the call, an adult male arrived at Albany Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks. The adult’s injuries are also not thought to be life threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

