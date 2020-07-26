Three wounded after four overnight shooting incidents in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Three people were injured as four separate shooting incidents took place in the City of Schenectady overnight.

The Schenectady Police Department says the first incident happened at around 12:15 a.m. at 500 Iroquos Way, Central Park. Two victims were brought to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after 1 a.m. a victim was brought to Ellis Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and transferred to Albany Med.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to a shots fired incident in the 300 block of Duane Avenue. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene but there are no known victims.

Police also discovered evidence of shots being fired on Crane Street, but the exact time of this incident is currently unknown.

Detectives from the Schenectady Police department are investigating, and asking anyone with information about these incidents to call the tips line at 518-788-6566.

LATEST STORIES