NEWCOMB, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Camp Santanoni in the Adirondack Park is set to host a trio of winter events over the next three months. The first is set for this weekend. All three weekends are a chance to enjoy special winter activities like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and interpretive displays that document the history of the Santanoni Great Camp.

“Camp Santanoni offers visitors an up-close look at the culture and heritage of the Adirondacks in an exceptionally beautiful area,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We are pleased to offer these Winter Weekends as an opportunity for visitors to experience both the history and outdoor recreation that can be found at this site. Thanks to the town of Newcomb, AARCH, and SUNY ESF for their partnership and their efforts to make Camp Santanoni a memorable destination year-round.”

Events will be held on Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16; President’s Day holiday weekend, Feb. 18-20; and Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12. During all three weekends, the Adirondack Interpretive Center onsite will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A historic artist’s lodge by Newcomb Lake will be open for visits. The site features a 9.8-mile trail running from Gate Lodge to Main Lodge. The camp traces back to Robert and Anna Pruyn, who commissioned its construction in 1892. The camp spans 12,900 acres.

The Santanoni revelry is just some of what the DEC is promoting around the Adirondacks this winter. An ice fishing creel survey is set to begin on Lake Champlain. In addition, the DEC’s annual tree and shrub seedling sale has begun, ahead of the spring.