Three teens arrested after alleged crime spree

Two of three teens arrested in alleged crime spree in Scotia, August 12, 2019

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested three teens accused of committing 13 larcenies, three burglaries, and stealing a car over a five day period in the Village of Scotia.

The alleged crime spree happened between Sunday, August 4th and Friday, August 9th.

Scotia Police say 19-year-olds Corey Masi, of Glenville, and Ross Pregent, of Saratoga Springs, along with a 16-year-old male, whose name is not being released because he is a minor, were all arrested Monday.

Masi and Pregent are both facing several charges including: 4th degree felony Grand Larceny, misdemeanors of Petit Larceny, 4th degree Criminal Mischief, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and 5th and 6th degress Conspiracy charges in connection with a larceny from a vehicle on August 4th; the two teens were also allegedly accompanied by the unidentified 16-year-old at the time of this crime.

Police say Masi is also facing seven additional felony and misdemeanor charges for three other incidents: the first – entering Giovanni’s Pizza on Albermarle Road, across from Scotia-Glenville High School, on August 7th and stealing money, the second – forcibly entering the Babe Ruth baseball clubhouse in Collins Park on August 9th and stealing merchandise, and the third – entering Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In on Schonowee Avenue on August 9th and attempting to steal property.

Scotia Police also accused Masi of firing a .357 magnum revolver into the air on August 10th; he is facing four felony charges for this offense.

Corey Masi and Ross Pregent were arraigned in Village Court and remanded to the Schenectady County Jail. The unidentified 16-year-old was arraigned in Schenectady County Family Court and remanded to a secure juvenile facility.

Scotia Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible against the teens and possibly others.

It is believed these suspects, and possibly others, committed similar crimes in Glenville, Schenectady, Niskayuna and Rotterdam according to the investigating officers.