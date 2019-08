COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A three story house fire broke out Friday evening on Main Street in Cohoes.

Cohoes Fire Chief Joseph Fahd said, “We are not sure what the cause is yet. The guys did an excellent job keeping it out of the adjoining buildings. We gradually did a second alarm to get more people here to rotate our crews in and out. Right now it’s under investigation.”

News 10 will update this story as additional information is released.