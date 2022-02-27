TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A busy weekend for the Troy Police Department. The department responded to three separate shootings in the span of 24-hours.

The most recent shooting happened around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon along the area of 5th Avenue and 101st street. At about 1:50 p.m., the Troy Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired. Police said an adult male was found with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Members of the Troy Fire Department provided first aid before he was transported to a local area hospital. Officials said he is currently receiving treatment for his injury, and his condition is non-life-threatening.

At about 10:45 a.m., the Troy Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired outside an area of 2th Avenue and Madison Street. Police said a man in his mid-30s was found with a gunshot wound to his torso and is being treated for his serious injuries at Albany Medical Center. “The victim is a 38-year old male. Not sure if he is from Troy but he may be staying in Troy. He is currently at Albany Medical Center for surgery at this time. We’re hopeful he will be okay but that is all I have on his condition,” says chief of police Dan DeWolf.

According to police three individuals were seen in the area at the time of the incident and fled into a nearby building. Police said all three suspects had barricaded themselves inside. “Our emergency response team along with the help from Colonie’s emergency response team is currently on-scene here and slow and methodically we’re going to make sure everyone is safe in that house and we’ll clear that area and continue with our investigation,” Chief DeWolf says.

A third shooting, which happened Saturday afternoon along 6th Avenue, just blocks away from Sunday’s shooting on 5th avenue, is also still under investigation. Police say an adult male was injured in that incident.

Police say there appear to be no connections between each shooting.