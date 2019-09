CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three car crash that happened on Ushers Road at the intersection of the I-87 northbound ramp.

Police say a vehicle traveling east on Ushers Road struck a vehicle entering Ushers Road from the northbound ramp. After the collision, one of the vehicle’s was pushed into oncoming traffic.

Three people were transported to Albany Med for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.