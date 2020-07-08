Three people, dog rescued by firefighter in Tuesday night fire

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters helped three people and a dog escape a house after a fire that started in the family room spread Tuesday night.

The New Salem Fire Department chief said the fire broke out at a home on New Scotland Road South. He said the fire was in the family room then went up through the ceiling into the attic and spread through the attic.

He said some of the attic did come down, however the damage was superficial.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

The road in the area was closed for some time but has since reopened. The chief responding to the fire said it was challenging to put out the flames since it was a split level home.

