Three people arrested in connection with fatal Rensselaerville crash

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that involved two teenage girls on June 9 in the Town of Rensselaerville.

Albany County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Hera T. Merritt, Joshua. M Riley. and Ryan P. Harrington who are accused of providing alcohol to the two 19-year-old’s involved in the fatal accident after leaving Mr. Riley’s residence in the Town of Coeymans.

Officer’s say Meritt, Riley, and Harrington have each been charged with two counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree (a class A misdemeanor).

All three were given appearance tickets to appear at the Town of Coeymans Court at a later date.