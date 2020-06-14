Three people arrested for reportedly trying to introducing prison contraband hidden inside of a basketball

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for reportedly trying to introduce prison contraband by throwing items over the fence placed inside of a basketball.

On Sunday, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested a male inmate, Tashan Cook, 33, James Boone II, 25, and a 17-year-old female for attempting to introduce prison contraband. Police say Cook, who was committed to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a federal boarder, conspired with Boon II to introduce the contraband by throwing items over the perimeter fence inside of a basketball containing a quantity of marijuana, loose tobacco, rolling papers, matches, a lighter, and a quantity of tequila.

Police charged Cook with the following:

One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony)

One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class E felony)

One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class B misdemeanor)

One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Solicitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)

Cook will be arraigned at Albany County Court on Sunday.

Police charged Boone II with:

One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony)

One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class E felony)

One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class B misdemeanor)

One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Solicitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (a misdemeanor)

One count of Trespass (a violation), one count of Unlicensed Operator (a violation)

One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)

Boone II will be arraigned at Colonie Town Court on Sunday.

Police charged the 17-year-old female with:

One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony)

One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class E felony)

One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class B misdemeanor)

One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Solicitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

One count of Trespass (a violation), one count of Unlicensed Operator (a violation)

One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)

The 17-year-old female was given an appearance ticket to appear at Albany County Probation at a later date.