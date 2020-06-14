Three people arrested for reportedly trying to introducing prison contraband hidden inside of a basketball

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for reportedly trying to introduce prison contraband by throwing items over the fence placed inside of a basketball.
On Sunday, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested a male inmate, Tashan Cook, 33, James Boone II, 25, and a 17-year-old female for attempting to introduce prison contraband. Police say Cook, who was committed to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a federal boarder, conspired with Boon II to introduce the contraband by throwing items over the perimeter fence inside of a basketball containing a quantity of marijuana, loose tobacco, rolling papers, matches, a lighter, and a quantity of tequila.
Police charged Cook with the following:
- One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony)
- One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class E felony)
- One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class B misdemeanor)
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Solicitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)
Cook will be arraigned at Albany County Court on Sunday.
Police charged Boone II with:
- One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony)
- One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class E felony)
- One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class B misdemeanor)
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Solicitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (a misdemeanor)
- One count of Trespass (a violation), one count of Unlicensed Operator (a violation)
- One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)
Boone II will be arraigned at Colonie Town Court on Sunday.
Police charged the 17-year-old female with:
- One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony)
- One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class E felony)
- One count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class B misdemeanor)
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Solicitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
- One count of Trespass (a violation), one count of Unlicensed Operator (a violation)
- One count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree (a violation)
The 17-year-old female was given an appearance ticket to appear at Albany County Probation at a later date.
- Empire State Weekly Policing Reforms Passed
- Albany County coronavirus update
- State of Emergency extended for Warren County
- Three people arrested for reportedly trying to introducing prison contraband hidden inside of a basketball
- Pittsfield Police safely end standoff with apartment resident who reportedly threatened to shoot officers