Three people arrested following suspicious vehicle report

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Starkiesha Rabinovich, 44, Ebony Boyd, 34, and Robert Shutter, 37, on charges related to a stolen vehicle and drug possession.
Police say Deputies responded to a report for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Once on scene, deputies say they found a U-Haul with the three suspects passed out inside.
During their investigation, deputies found that the U-Haul had been reported stolen to the Albany Police Department. While searching the vehicle, they reportedly found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Charges:
Rabinovich:
- One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Felony)
- One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor)
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor)
Boyd:
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Felony)
- One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor)
Shutter:
- One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Felony)
- One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor)
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor)
- One count of Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree (Violation)
Rabinovich, Boyd, and Shutter were arraigned and released on their own recognizance in the Town of Bethlehem Court.