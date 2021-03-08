Three people arrested following suspicious vehicle report

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Starkiesha Rabinovich, 44, Ebony Boyd, 34, and Robert Shutter, 37, on charges related to a stolen vehicle and drug possession.

Police say Deputies responded to a report for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Once on scene, deputies say they found a U-Haul with the three suspects passed out inside.

During their investigation, deputies found that the U-Haul had been reported stolen to the Albany Police Department. While searching the vehicle, they reportedly found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Charges:

Rabinovich:

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor)

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor)

Boyd:

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor)

Shutter:

One count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree (Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument (Misdemeanor)

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor)

One count of Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree (Violation)

Rabinovich, Boyd, and Shutter were arraigned and released on their own recognizance in the Town of Bethlehem Court.