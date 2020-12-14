Three new COVID cases in Troy school district

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy City School District was notified that three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Carroll Hill School student – last in school on Friday, Dec. 4. The Rensselaer County Department of Health (DOH) has determined there was no district exposure for this case. No further contact tracing or quarantining necessary for the District.
- Carroll Hill School staff member – last in the building on Thursday, Dec. 10.
- School 14 student – last in school on Monday, Dec. 7.
The District says they are working closely with the DOH to conduct thorough contact tracing and has already reached out to the affected students and staff with specific quarantine instructions. If you are not contacted by a representative of the District or DOH, there is no further action needed on your part.
Families and community members can assist efforts by promoting healthy behaviors and following these practices:
- wearing masks
- social distancing
- practicing good hygiene
- limiting group gatherings
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Watch Live: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks
- Paying down your debt may lead to better mental health
- As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
- URMC studies find link between vape usage and mental fog in kids and adults