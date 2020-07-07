Breaking News
Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma added to coronavirus travel advisory

Three more states added to coronavirus travel advisory, incoming travelers to self quarantine for 2 weeks

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday three more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

The full list as of Tuesday is as follows:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi 
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo announces incoming travelers from states of high infection rates must quarantine for 14 days

“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we’ve set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “Three more states have now reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory. We will now require individuals coming from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to quarantine for 14 days. New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.”

MORE | New York’s incoming traveler advisory explained, Gov. Cuomo says ‘it’s like any other law’

According to the governor’s office, of the 56,736 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 588, or 1.04 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region0.60%1.00%1.20%
Central New York1.50%1.70%1.60%
Finger Lakes0.90%1.10%0.90%
Long Island0.80%0.90%1.00%
Mid-Hudson0.80%0.90%0.90%
Mohawk Valley1.10%1.10%1.10%
New York City0.90%0.90%1.10%
North Country0.60%0.40%0.20%
Southern Tier0.30%0.70%0.50%
Western New York0.70%1.20%1.40%

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG