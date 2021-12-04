Three more Omicron COVID-19 variant cases confirmed in New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed the detection of three more cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in New York State, for a total of eight confirmed cases. DOH says all three of the new cases are from New York City, for a total of seven NYC residents and one from Suffolk County confirmed to have the Omicron variant.

According to DOH three of the COVID-19 Omicron variant cases were identified at the Mount Pandemic Response Lab (PRL) through sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They say one case was confirmed by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and the Suffolk County case was identified by PRL on December 2.

“The Omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread. We continue to work closely with our partners at the national, state, and local levels,” Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. ” At this time, we do not know how quickly Omicron will spread or how severe the symptoms of Omicron will be. What we are seeing is that the rise of cases across New York State continues to be traced to the Delta variant.”

While all of these cases are believed to be unrelated to the recent Anime NYC convention at the Javits Center, the department still urges anyone who attended to get tested for COVID-19. DOH says they encourage all New Yorkers to use the best preventative tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, and wearing a mask.