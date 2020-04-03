Three more coronavirus cases cleared in Warren County on Friday

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Officials announced Friday that three more coronavirus cases have been cleared in the county, bringing the total number of cleared cases to 14.
As of Friday afternoon, the number of positive cases has not increased in four days with the total number of accumulative cases at 19.
- Schoharie County coronavirus update
- NYS budget: Updated legislation regarding tobacco and nicotine use
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- NYS budget: Restore Mother Nature Bond Act seeks to make $3 billion available to combat climate change in the state
- CDTA to begin rear-door boarding amid pandemic