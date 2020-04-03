Breaking News
Albany County records two more coronavirus deaths, total sits at four

Three more coronavirus cases cleared in Warren County on Friday

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Officials announced Friday that three more coronavirus cases have been cleared in the county, bringing the total number of cleared cases to 14.

As of Friday afternoon, the number of positive cases has not increased in four days with the total number of accumulative cases at 19.

