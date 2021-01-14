Three more cases of UK variant identified in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday afternoon, Warren County health officials reported three additional cases of UK variant identified in the county.

“It’s a little concerning because this is a really highly contagious strain,” says Don Lehman Director of Public Affairs for Warren County.

The New York State Department of Health has now confirmed five cases of the UK variant in Warren County. Two of these cases were reported earlier this week and both were linked to N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga Springs. However, there is no indication that the three new cases are tied to other variant cases found among staff at the Saratoga Springs business. Warren County contact tracers are working with New York State Department of Health staff to try to determine whether these cases are linked to the Saratoga Springs business. “There doesn’t seem to be any connection right now to that business, and that’s concerning because it seems to indicate that it’s in the community more than anyone realized,” says Lehman.

“This new strain of COVID-19 is extremely contagious. While there is no indication as of Wednesday that it has spread beyond these individuals, Warren County residents should know that this viral strain has been found in our local communities. The presence of this strain in our region underscores the need for heightened vigilance toward prevention of COVID-19 spread.” Ginelle Jones, Director of Warren County Health Services

Just like many other counties in the region, Warren County health officials has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since mid December.

Some good news, for the last week and a half COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the county. Between the Warren County health services and local healthcare institutions, 5,322 doses have been administered to Warren County residents. Now, there’s talks about setting up a mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

“There is discussion of where and how we can go about setting up a bigger clinic, finding out what resources we need, once we have a really large supply and we want to get going on mass vaccinations. We’re looking at all possible sites that could potentially be used, we had great response from local businesses that are offering up some of their space if possible,” says Lehman.

Lehman says in order to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, the county needs to receive more vaccine doses from the state and federal governments.