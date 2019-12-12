Three-month-old puppy, Rudy, found abandoned with broken leg on roadside

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A three-month-old puppy named Rudy was rescued by the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA after being found on the side of the road with a broken leg.

The puppy was reportedly found on Thompson Street by a concerned citizen on Monday who heard crying and found the puppy unable to move due to his broken leg.

The citizen then contacted Catskill Dog Control officers who brought Rudy to a vet where he was found, after being examined, to have a fractured right front leg. He was given a splint in the mean time but may require orthopedic surgery to fix his leg.

Rudy was then taken to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA where he will begin rehab.

Officials say abandoning a cat or dog in a public place or on the street is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Anyone with information about Rudy’s abandonment is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-943-3300.

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA are asking for donations to help with Rudy’s rehab and potential surgery. For more information, please call (518)-828-6044 or visit the shelter’s website at here.

Donations can also be mailed and addressed to:

Donations for Rudy at CGHS/SPCA

111 Humane Society Road

Hudson, NY, 12534