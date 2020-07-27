Three local schools to revote on school budget

(NEWS10) – Three Capital Region school districts will revote on their school budgets on Tuesday after voters rejected the original proposal. Voting at all three locations will begin at noon.

Fort Edward

  • Budget: $11,646,475
  • Tax increase: $33.37 per $100,000

Rensselaer

  • Budget: $27,182,434
  • Tax increase: approx. $100 per $100,000

Johnstown

  • Budget: $38.97 million
  • Tax increase:  $80.65 per $100,000

